Trading on looted items is criminal, Lagos CP warns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Following rampant looting of shops, malls and warehouses across the country, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, Monday, said trading on looted items is criminal and may be dangerous to perpetrators.

He warned parents, community leaders and market women to be careful from patronising anybody who is suspected to be selling looted items in the state.

The Commissioner gave the warning in his Ikeja office while receiving updates and compiling reports on the recent crises orchestrated by some armed and criminally-minded hoodlums within the state.

He urged residents to desist from patronising suspected items especially from those who wrecked havocs during the recent Endsars protests in Lagos State.

READ ALSO:

The Commissioner said the loots from these hoodlums are hard-earned property of innocent Nigerians and such must not be found in anyone’s possession as it is highly criminal saying, In as much as the command keeps on receiving complaints against such criminal acts, the Police will go after anyone culpable and his or her accomplices, either for conspiracy or receiving stolen items or accessory after the fact accordingly,”

He therefore urged members of the public, particularly market women and traders, to disown the hoodlums who had looted people’s items by not patronising them or receiving such items from them for sales or keep. The police boss reiterated and reminded them that criminal cases have no statute of limitation and such cases could still be brought up against anyone involved years after the offense has been committed.

While assuring Lagosians that the Policemen in the state have braced up to continue discharging their duties undistracted and professionally, despite the recent challenges being experienced.

Furthermore, he seized the opportunity to appreciate community leaders and various groups for their support to surmount the crises and encouraged them to continue in the same spirit to promote community policing which remains the major pillar for public safety and security.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: