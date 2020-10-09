Tight security as INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials

Kindly Share This Story:

…Parties laud process

…Be guided by extant laws and your conscience, INEC boss tells staff

By Dayo Johnson & Omeiza Ajayi

THE stage is set for tomorrow’s governorship election in Ondo. No fewer than 40,000 security operatives have been deployed to Ondo for the exercise.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, yesterday, commenced distribution of sensitive materials to various local government areas across the state.

The roads leading to the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, in Akure, the state capital were condoned off by security operatives. Vanguard noticed heavy security both inside the CBN and on the roads leading to the bank.

Officials of the political parties participating in the election were present to monitor the distribution Parties commend distribution of sensitive materials by INEC

Leaders of political parties have lauded the peaceful distribution of the sensitive materials by the INEC.

Materials for Ilaje local government were the first to leave the CBN premises.

Security personnel escorted the materials to the council areas across the state alongside members of the political parties

The All Progressives Congress, APC, representative, Hon Victor Olabitan, said the distribution was okay. “They are doing very well. It is done in the full glare of everybody. We are satisfied.”

Also, the agent of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba described the distribution as seamless. “Sensitive documents have been packaged. INEC also gave us check list to cross check and everything is there.”

The representative of the Zenith Labour Party, Tunde Atere, said: “We are here to witness distribution of sensitive materials. Everything is intact. This is an improvement on what it used to be. Our monitoring team to follow the materials to destination points are on ground.”

Be guided by extant laws and your conscience, INEC boss tells staff

Meanwhile, the INEC National Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has urged staff of the commission deployed for the election to be guided by extant laws and good conscience.

In a message to the staff, yesterday, Yakubu said they cannot afford to rubbish the achievements of the recent past.

Commending the staff for their role in ensuring credible poll in Edo on September 19, with the support security agencies and other stakeholders, he said: “However, we cannot afford to rest on our oars. Another end-of-tenure governorship election is upon us. There is now an even higher expectation on Ondo State. We must consolidate on our recent achievement and account for every single vote cast on 10th October in a transparent manner which will ensure that only the choice of the electorate prevails.

“I therefore implore all of you to resist any form of temptation and let your individual actions be guided by the extant laws and good conscience. Always remember that any unethical action by one INEC official is capable of rubbing off on all of us. Remain vigilant, principled and committed to the mission and vision of the Commission,” he said

