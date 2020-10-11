Tiger Beer unveils first “Tiger Den”

Kindly Share This Story:

A visit to Price Pointe Bar Ilupeju, Lagos greets you with a new beautifully crafted structure, which leaves you with a wonderful impression at first sight. Unlike the old bar setting, people looking to unwind will be drawn towards the transformed space, remodelled and upgraded by Tiger Beer, allowing for the better guest experience.

As part of efforts aimed at cushioning the effect of COVID-19 on businesses across the country, world-acclaimed lager, Tiger Beer, brewed by Nigeria’s leading brewer, Nigeria Breweries Plc, has launched its first Tiger Den in Lagos.

Tiger Den is a bespoke outlet borne out of the need to strategically upcycle existing outlets thus elevating not only the ambience of the space but also the experience for consumers. The project will see more remodelling and renovation of several bars across Nigeria thereby strengthening the brand’s relationship with outlets.

The grand opening of the first Tiger Den, located at Price Pointe, Ilupeju, Lagos, held on Thursday, October 1, 2020, creates a partnership that will bring the Tiger brand experience closer to consumers in this axis.

Tiger Den is specially branded to provide consumers with better ambience and a more enjoyable bar experience while giving beer-lovers the opportunity to enjoy their favourite Tiger Beer and other Nigerian Breweries brands.

