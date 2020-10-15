Three arrested for gang rape in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three young men who gang-raped a 16-year-old girl (name withheld) at Pata Abiodun village in Ifo local government area of the state.

A statement issued by the command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, 14th of October, 2020, following a report lodged at Ifo Police station by Alimi Olasunkanmi, an administrative officer of So-Safe corps.

The statement gave the names of the suspects to include Oluwaseun Damilohun 20 years, Oriyomi Damilohun 19 years and Oluwasegun Idowu 18 years.

Oyeyemi said Alimi reported that while the victim went to take her bath at Odo-Pata stream at Pata Abiodun village in Ifo local government area at about 10:00 am the three suspects ambushed her, dragged her forcefully into a nearby bush and took turn to have sex with her.

The statement read, “why the devilish act was going on, one of them was video recording the act with a threat that if the victims dare to report them, they will upload it on the internet”.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ifo, Csp Adeniyi Adekunle led his detectives to the scene with some So Safe corps members where the suspects were promptly arrested”.

“They have all confessed to the commission of the crime, while the victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment”.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has directed the immediate transfer of the suspects to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

The CP also appeal to parents to warn their children and wards to desist from any form of anti-social behaviour as the command under his watch will not spare anyone caught in such vices.

