‘The offence Lekki protesters committed’

By Victor Ajihromanus

The Organisation for Global Youth Peace Empowerment and Development Initiative (OGYPEDI), has described the attack on peaceful protesters at Lekki Toll Gate as an embarrassment to Nigeria.

A statement by its Coordinator, Mr. Japhet Omene, said the offence the protesters committed was to demand good governance.

“I think the only offence the protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate committed was their continual stay at the place, which may have affected some powerful individuals who were benefiting from the revenue being generated from the toll gate. Also, the call for a better country was a taboo for those who benefit from bad governance.

“It is obvious that some persons are satisfied with the current state of Nigeria, hence the reason they fought hard against the call for a better Nigeria by deploying thugs and other machineries at their disposal to attack people clamouring for a better country.

“It is really disheartening and worrisome that Nigeria is being managed this way. If nothing is done to change the current state of affairs, I fear much worse events are imminent. I want to use this medium to charge our government to hold those involved in the attack on peaceful protesters accountable.

“I also implore the government to immediately set up a panel for job creation in a bid to appeal to citizens and show that it is genuinely working to ensure the standard of living of young Nigerians improves drastically.”

Vanguard

