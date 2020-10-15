Teenager in court for allegedly threatening to kill own mother, neighbour

Kindly Share This Story:

A 17-year-old boy on Thursday appeared in a Zuba Upper Area Court, FCT, for allegedly threatening to kill his mother and a neighbour.

The police charged the teenager who lives in Ikwa Zuba, FCT, with criminal intimidation.

The prosecution counsel, Adefioye Mayowa told the court that the matter was reported by the complainant, Mr Akinyemi Rotim of IKwa Zuba, FCT at the Zuba Police Station Abuja on Oct. 11

Mayowa alleged that the teenager committed the offence at about 7 a.m.

He said that the teenager had a little misunderstanding with his mother and when the complainant tried to make peace, he threatened to kill her and the complainant, who is a neighbour.

The prosecution said that the defendant’s mother suffered fear due to the threat.

The prosecution said that the complainant suspects that the defendant is a member of an occult group.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 397 and 406 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Alhaji Gambo Garba, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

He ordered that the surety must have a reasonable means of livelihood and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

Garba adjourned the case until Nov. 19 for hearing.

Vanguard News

