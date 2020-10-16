SON calls for international standard on planet protection

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

ECONOMY

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has advocated for a substantial reduction in human impact and protection of the planet while seeking political will, concrete action and the right tools among which are international standards. In a statement, at the backdrop of the World Standards Day, Director-General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, said the focus of the 2020 celebration is “Protecting the Planet with Standards”.

Salim posited that rapid population growth and broad urbanization call for the responsible use of limited resources. International Standards prepared by IEC, ISO and ITU take into account tried and true solutions to technical challenges as well as help share expertise and expert know-how broadly, within developed and developing countries alike, he said.

He stated that Standards cover all aspects of energy savings, water and air quality, while laying down standardized protocols and methods of measurement. Their broad use helps reduce the environmental impact of industrial production and processes, facilitates the reuse of limited resources and improves energy efficiency, according to the SON Chief Executive.

The SON helmsman affirmed that his Organisation as a representative of the international standardization bodies in Nigeria would continue to propagate the global standards through adoption and modification for local use, manpower training through seminars, workshops, consumer enlightenment activities and certification of products, processes and systems using international standards.

Salim called on all Nigerians to join the quality vanguard and continue to support SON in its quest to improve the lives of Nigerians through standards and quality assurance activities as well as protecting the environment for sustainability.

These, according to him, can be achieved through reduction in throwaway, reuse and recycle, and landfill of spaces as well as spreading information on the importance and value of our natural resources.

