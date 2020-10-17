Breaking News
Solskjaer ‘insecure’ and ‘training is so basic’, says Man Utd player

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing a “big month” as Manchester United manager with various players said to be sensing a “malaise” around the squad.

The Independent, through a number of sources, claim Solskjaer faces a make-or-break month at United, with Mauricio Pochettino ready to take the reins.

One player is reported to have told a friend that “training is so basic” and “lacking in creativity”, and said the Norwegian feels “insecure” at the moment.

Another source claimed: “The vast majority like Ole, and he is seen as a good man-manager. But do they all respect him as a manager? I’m not sure. They ended up loathing Jose [Mourinho], but they knew he was good. Solskjaer probably needs a few wins to restore his credibility with the players.”

A number of sources insist Solskjaer is not in immediate danger or living game to game, but they agree that this is a “big month”.

No kidding. After Newcastle on Saturday, United play Paris Saint-Germain away, Chelsea at home, RB Leipzig at home, Arsenal at home, Istanbul Basaksehir away and Everton away.

It’s a run that will prove whether or not one top European manager’s assessment that Solskjaer is “out of his depth”, is a fair one.

