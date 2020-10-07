Simplex’s new modules offer seamless investment management processes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Software development firm, Simplex Business Solutions Ltd, has introduced two new modules to offer Nigerians easier way of investment management.

The company said the development of the new modules, ‘iOnboarding’ and ‘iFunding’ is another leap to deepening users experience in Fund Management Industry.

Managing Director of the firm, Mr. Femi Adeniyi, said that with the introduction of these two new modules, clients are provided with rich, end-to-end functionality required for real-time investment management processes, while helping them to offer superior services to their customers and various stakeholders.

He said: “The iOnboarding Module is designed to automate the entire on-boarding process of customers. In this era of online services, Know Your Customers, KYC management has become absolutely necessary. iOnboarding seamlessly handles the entire process with a smooth user experience. Instant notifications (email/SMS) on transaction are sent to customers at various stages without any human intervention.

“The iFunding module manages retail customers for all interest rate based products including fixed deposits, bonds and others.. With this, our clients now seamlessly handle more transactions per day without any service delay. The business benefits are truly limitless.

Also commenting, Simplex Head of IT, Mr. Mark Adeshina, said: “These modules alongside all the other Simplex applications are developed in line with international standards and customized to reflect full requirements of regulators and governing bodies. The Solution also gives room for integration with other software through API’s.

“We are excited about the ease of unlimited extendibility of the modules while maintaining utmost security. The Simplex Team is certain that these new modules will truly help Fund Management Firms achieve their most critical business and technology goals and serve their customers in the best way possible”

Adeshina added that Simplex has shown consistent commitment to clients and their industries for the last 18 years and have further shown the Nigerian market why it is the industry leader.

VANGUARD

