Shocking: 100,000 Twitter users unfollow Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

About one hundred thousand twitter users have unfollowed President Muhammadu Buhari on Twitter, hours after Pastor Reno Omokri, a former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, launched a campaign hashtag #UnfollowBuhari.

This according to Omokri is to facilitate the nationwide call for the disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, accused of killing innocent Nigerian youths.

Buhari who had about 3.5m followers and 26 following, now has 3.4M Followers and 26 following, reducing the number of followers with about 100,000.

Nigerians had begun campaigning for the termination of the activities and operations of SARS, who undoubtedly have dehumanized many youths in several occasions.

Raising their voices like a wide spread banner, Nigerians both young and old, big and small, elites, took to streets, protesting with the hastag, ENDSARS now, EndPoliceBrutality, and WedontneedSARS, calling on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and Buhari to end the operations of SARS.

Dear Nigerians, When I started the #UnfollowBuhari campaign as part of my #EndSARS protest, some of you laughed at me…. Posted by Reno Omokri on Saturday, October 10, 2020

Dear Nigerians, VP @ProfOsinbajo personally checks his Twitter TL. If we mean business with #EndSARS, let’s shock him and General @MBuhari. If we all stop following him and he sees his Twitter following drop by 1 million, he will act. Let’s go!#UnfollowBuhari #UnfollowOsinbajo pic.twitter.com/v1cF1ns6g0 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 10, 2020

Dear Nigerians, If we all mean business with this #EndSARS movement, let’s send a strong message to General @MBuhari. He has 3.5 million followers. If we all stop following him and he sees his Twitter following drop by 1 million, he will sit up. Who is with me? Let’s go there! pic.twitter.com/JokefEjspT — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 10, 2020

Dear Nigerians, When I started the #UnfollowBuhari campaign as part of my #EndSARS protest, some laughed. Well, look. In just 1 hour, we have reduced Buhari’s following by 100,000. Never underestimate your influence. When Nigerians wake up, government will be afraid of us! pic.twitter.com/5buU0wX2xL — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 10, 2020

@renoomokri I just love your creative ways of tackling issues.. Calling all Bulgari followers to start unfollowing. It’s for our good#EndSarsNow #EndSARS https://t.co/E9zRpk41Ma — Ify 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@billcaston) October 10, 2020

