Shark2six drops new single ‘Do-Remi’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Fast-rising artiste, Meshark O. Akpan popularly known as Shark2six has dropped his new single ‘Do-Remi’. Directed by Prodigee Filmworks, the song will be released on October 31st, 2020.

The singer who is under Fastlane Music, made his debut appearance with a music concert tagged, ‘Xclusive Music Concert With Shark2six.’ The event, which took place in January 2020 is touted to be the biggest concert in Cross-River state till date.

Also read:

“Shark2six is the first artiste in Calabar to organise a concert in his home town with over 3000 people in attendance, without the invitation or support of a guest artiste.” a statement available to media reads.

Known to support fellow upcoming artistes, brands and event organisers, Shark2six’s debut video titled “Anita” has also aired on top television channels in Africa and beyond.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: