Senate tasks security agencies on killings in Plateau

…As Jang laments monarchs’ killing by herdsmen, says 10 have been killed

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate yesterday asked president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has asked security agencies to provide security for all citizens, especially the traditional rulers, to ensure their protection.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, following a point of order raised by Senator Istifanus Gyang (PDP, Plateau North), on the incessant killings of traditional rulers in different parts of Plateau State by herdsmen, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the ugly situation in Plateau State made it imperative for all stakeholders to support President Muhammadu Buhari to find a lasting solution to the security challenges in the country.

Lawan said: “Security agents should provide sufficient security around, of course, the traditional rulers and everybody else.

“The situation requires that we continue to work together with the executive arm of government until we find enduring solutions to the security challenges that this country faces.”

Earlier in his contribution, Senator Gyang, who came under order 43 of the Senate Standing Rules on the floor of the Senate, disclosed that 10 traditional rulers had so far lost their lives to the assassination attacks, adding that most of them were from his senatorial district.

Gyang blamed herdsmen for what he described as “serious and targeted assassinations” of traditional rulers in the state.

He said the assassination of a traditional ruler in Plateau State, the District Head of Foron, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang by suspected killer herdsmen was particularly disturbing, adding that the development has called for urgent and adequate security to be built around traditional rulers to ensure their safety.

He called on the Senate to urge the Inspector General of Police to direct the Commissioner of Police in Plateau State to beef up security around monarchs in to stem the bloodletting.

Gyang said: “I bring to your notice the assassination of a traditional ruler in my constituency. It is, indeed, with a heavy heart that I’m notifying the Senate of acts of serial killings and targeted assassinations of traditional rulers in Plateau State, my constituency, Plateau North, in particular.

“The latest is the killing of the Gwom Re of Foron, that is the District Head of Foron, His Royal Highness Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, who was assassinated in his palace last week.

“This trend is quite disturbing because about 10 other monarchs have unfortunately suffered death through the same circumstances.”

Gyang stressed the need for security to be tightened around traditional rulers in the country to ensure the increasing threat to their safety is averted.

