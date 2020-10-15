Senate confirms Nasir Kwarra as Chairman, 11 commissioners for NPC

Kindly Share This Story:

…Nigeria’s Population Census long overdue, says Lawan

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has confirmed the appointment of Nasir Isa Kwarra from Nasarawa State as Chairman and eleven Commissioners for the National Population Commission, NPC.

Those confirmed yesterday by the Senate as Commissioners were were Ali Silas Agara (Nasarawa); Mohammed Chiso A. Dottoji (Sokoto); Gidado Razak Folorunso (Kwara); Ibrahim Mohammed (Bauchi); Hon. Joseph Kwali Shazin (FCT); Ajayi Ayodeji Sunday (Ekiti); Garba A. G. Zakar (Jigawa); Mai Aliyu Muhammad (Yobe); Muhammad Muttaka Rini (Zamfara); Hon. Engr. Bala Almu Banya (Katsina); and Mrs. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin (Lagos).

The confirmation of the nominees from President Muhammadu Buhari was sequel to the consideration of a report on the screening of the Nominees during plenary on the screening exercise conducted by the Senator Ahmed Saidu Alkali, APC, Gombe North led Senate Committee on National Identity and National Population.

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has that Nigeria is long overdue for another population census, without which proper planning cannot be achieved.

The Senate President who recalled that the last population census carried out by the country was in 2006, making Nigeria overdue for another exercise which ought to be undertaken at the end of ten years, said, “A population census is supposed to be undertaken every ten years. We need to know how many we are exactly, and that is what will aid us in planning our country.”

The Senate had on 14th September, 2020 read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari, requesting for the confirmation of appointment of the Chairman, and Commissioners of the National Population Commission.

The letter read: “In accordance with the provision of Section 154 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted names of twelve (12) nominees as Chairman and Commissioners of the National Population Commission.

