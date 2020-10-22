Sen Okonkwo condemns shooting of #ENDSARS protesters

Kindly Share This Story:

…urges FG to arrest situation before it becomes late

By Victor Arjihromanus

Senator Annie Okonkwo Thursday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency address the shootings and killings of unarmed and peaceful protesters in Lagos by security operatives.

A statement made available by the senator, who represented Anambra Central District, expressed dissatisfaction over the shooting of Lekki Toll Gate peaceful protesters.

According to him, “I am deeply saddened watching and reading how our armed military officers shot at peaceful and harmless #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, in Lagos State which left so some protesters dead and many more with injuries.

This action by the Nigerian Army is a threat the core foundations of the country and democracy. In the constitution, it was clearly stated that “(a) sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria from whom government through this Constitution derives all its powers and authority;

(b) the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government: and

(c) the participation by the people in their government shall be ensured in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution.”

“In the last few weeks, we have watched Nigerians protest across the country peacefully. I am surprised that what started as peaceful protests to put an end to police brutality and SARS turned bloody. The rights of citizens to protest is constitutionally guaranteed.”

