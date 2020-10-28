Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Secondus commends Buhari for backing Okonjo-Iweala for WTO post

On 8:25 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari,Okonjo-Iweala
PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES DR OKONJO-IWEALA 0A. President Muhammadu Buhari receives the Former Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance and Top Contender for the WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala during an Audience at the State House.PHOTO; BAYO oMOBORIOWO. OCT 12 2020.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for backing Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in emerging as the first female and African Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

 

The party’s National Chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, gave the commendation in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Ike Abonyi, in Abuja on Wednesday.

 

READ ALSO:PDP, APC in verbal war over N3bn COVID-19 fund, palliatives in Ekiti

Secondus welcomed what he described as historic emergence of Okonjo-Iweala, the Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, as the first female and African D-G  of the WTO.

 

He commended Buhari for putting aside political sentiment in backing both Okonjo-Iweala and Dr Akinwumi Adesina, the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), for the exalted international jobs.

 

He said Okonjo-Iweala’s victory coming shortly after the re- election of Adesina as the AfDB President, gladdened particularly the PDP who he said brought Nigeria’s best heads into government.

The PDP national chairman said that the victory of  Okonjo-Iweala in the highly contested global position mirrors the greatness of tomorrow’s Nigeria.

 

“Okonjo-Iweala’s victory is a reward for hardwork and commitment to excellence as she demonstrated in all positions she held nationally and internationally.

“This savoring news coming at this time that the nation is witnessing her worse is relieving and hope rising that a greater tomorrow awaits this land.”

 

Secondus also commended the international community particularly the ECOWAS  and the African Union, AU, for showing brotherhood when it was highly needed.

He prayed God to grant her daughter all she would need, including wisdom, the intellect and discerning mind to lead the World trade.

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!