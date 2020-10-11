Search for results and impact in African development

Kindly Share This Story:

The everlasting and arduous quest for Development in Africa continues relentlessly and in full speed, even if often elusive. Many of the policies, strategies and actions executed have not always succeed but many others have, or hold promise, propelling the continent progressively forward, even if slowly, toward desired Development goals. To many, the age old saying ‘experience is the best teacher’ is a resounding truism. Innovation is only to be strongly encouraged: however, knowledge and learning from experience, although not always relevant and helpful, remain equally important, in evaluating accomplishments, setting the action agenda for the future, and to inform the design, direction and focus of continuing and new initiatives.

The records, reports, and various publications documenting Development, in effect, encapsulate the aggregate personal experiences of the individuals engaged at the different levels of the documented Development needs, actions and results. However, the rich details, nuances, and insights of, and in individual experiences, are not featured and are lost in those documents. Often, this loss underlies the tendency to repeat past undocumented mistakes. Official documentation is, obviously, extremely important and can only be demanded but the personal experience of key individuals making Development possible should also be encouraged.

I may not have been a ‘key individual making Development possible’. Nevertheless, I want to join others who have taken the action to disseminate experience and learning in the search for effective action and results and impact. My experience started in 1973 as Program Specialist in the Health, Population and Nutrition office of the United States Agency for International Development Mission to Ghana. In the search for Development results and impact, I went on to serve and learn in various national, Africa regional, and global health Development organizations and projects, working with governmental and non-governmental donor and implementing organizations in 21 African countries during a 40-year career that eventually focused on organizational capacity development for sexual and reproductive health (SRH).

