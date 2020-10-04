Vanguard Logo

#SARS: The Victim is alive, not shot but fell out of police vehicle – Festus Keyamo

By Nwafor Sunday

The widespread canard that the operations of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), in Delta state, assaulted and killed a young man in the state, has been proved erroneous, as the Minister of State, Labour & Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, confirmed the incident to Vanguard.

Keyamo who said he contacted the victims brother and the state’s Commissioner of Police, to confirm the incident, emphatically opined that those officers involved in the incident are not SARS but ‘Operation Delta Safe’.

He equally confirmed that the victim was not shot as as earlier reported, but fell out of the Police vehicle when being taken to the station after arrest.

Though the brother insisted that the victim was pushed; but the police confirmed otherwise. “He jumped”, said the commissioner.

Keyamo equally seized the opportunity to condemn the extra-judicial killings by SARS and other Police outfits against defenseless citizens, calling for comprehensive reforms and overhaul of the system.

