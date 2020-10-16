SARS operatives made Rivers State ungovernable ― Wike

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has again expressed his discontent at the unprofessionalism conduct of the disbanded Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The governor in a press statement on Saturday claimed the unit made the state ungovernable for him.

The statement which he posted on Twitter reads; “I call for a total reform of the entire security agencies beginning with the Nigeria Police Force.

“From the beginning, we in Rivers state suffered in the hands of SARS operatives as they killed innocent people and made the state ungovernable.

“They even killed a polytechnic lecturer. We cried but they reduced it to politics. The Media tagged us Rivers of Blood when we had security issues.

“If we are sincere in this country, what affects one part of the country will be taken seriously by others. Unfortunately, we politicise everything. Let us practice true federalism.

“You cannot support community policing and say State Police will be controlled by Governors.

“The recent appointment of an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) violates the provisions of the Constitution.

Wike also attacked the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo led National Economic Council, NEC, directive that state governors should immediately establish state-based special security and human rights committee to supervise the newly formed police tactical units and all other security agencies.

According to him, such recommendation indicated the Federal Government is trivialising the demands of the ENDSARS protesters.

“State Governors cannot take charge of Tactical Commands because they cannot employ or discipline anyone who errs.

“Now the Federal Government wants us to set up another commission of inquiry when the report of the last one we set up was not implemente,” Wike complained.

