SARS Killings: Alakpodia calls for Buhari’s intervention

Kindly Share This Story:

The recent spate of extrajudicial killings and citizens harassment in Nigeria have been condemned.

An activist, Comr. Egwu Oghenero Alakpodia is calling on President Muhammad Buhari and the Governor of Delta state (name) to act fast as respect for human rights and lives under his watch, was at an all-time low in Nigeria.

The Founder Oghenero Alakpodia Foundation (OAF), Comrade Egwu Oghenero Alakpodia lamented that the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit created to protect Nigerians, was taking the lead in the rising index of human rights infringements.

According to him, “The SARS has instead become a danger to society, torturing its victims with complete impunity while fomenting a toxic climate of fear and corruption. We must frown at this continually.”

He said the Police Unit has obviously outlived its usefulness and have been commandeered by unscrupulous elements who mean no good for Nigerians.

Alakpodia called on State Governors to join their voices to the call for scrapping of the SARS unit as well as restructuring of the Police Force.

“The National Assembly should be vehement in the position on the matter. Not every youth is a criminal. We have lost good men and citizens to actions that should be checked. President Buhari should act fast.” He stressed.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: