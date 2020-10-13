Breaking News
Sanwo-Olu walks with #ENDSARS protesters in Lagos

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined the #ENDSARS protesters at Alausa for a short walk.

Pictures emerged on social media showing the governor walking with protesters.

Vanguard

