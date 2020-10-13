Sanwo-Olu walks with #ENDSARS protesters in Lagos

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined the #ENDSARS protesters at Alausa for a short walk.
Pictures emerged on social media showing the governor walking with protesters.
