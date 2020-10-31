Sanwo-Olu directs public workers to resume work on Monday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed all public servants on Salary Grade Levels 1- 12, who were earlier directed to work from home since March, 2020, to resume work fully from Monday, November 2, 2020.

The directive to work from him was occasioned by ravaging breakout of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu gave the directive through a circular titled: “Re: Further easing of COVID-19 lockdown, with Ref. No: CIR/HOS/’20/Vol.1/115, issued by the Office of the Head of Service, and dated 30th October, 2020.

The circular, signed by the Head of Service, HoS, Mr. Muri Okunola, and copied to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government in the state, among others, said the decision was taken sequel to the informed recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the State Ministry of Health.

According to the circular, the new directive is part of measures to further ease COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

The circular read in part: “Sequel to the informed recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the State Ministry of Health advisory on same, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved that all public servants on salary Grade Levels 1- 12, who were directed to work from home since March, 2020 resume at the office with effect from Monday, November 2, 2020.”

The circular, however, mandated Accounting Officers in respective MDAs to maintain attendance duty roster and ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the workplace, including physical distancing.

“All heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to note the contents of this circular for compliance and give it the Service-wide publicity it deserves,” the circular further stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

