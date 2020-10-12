Breaking News
Sanwo-Olu assures protesters of end to police brutality in Lagos

On 6:03 pmIn SARS Updateby
Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lapos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appealed to the #End SARS protesters on the need to be calm and retreat as governments is already addressing the issue.

Sanwo-Olu made the appeal while addressing thousands of protesters who blocked the highway at Lekki Toll Gate area.

The governor identified with the protesters and assured them that there would not be instances of police brutality again in the state.

He urged the protesters to be calm and respect the rights of other residents.

Vanguard

