Salus Trust gets re-accredited as HMO operator

ECONOMY

Salus Trust Limited has been re-accredited by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to continue operation in the next two years as a national Health Maintenance Organisation (HMO).

Managing Director of the Company, Dr. Peter Oriavwote, was formally presented with the certificate by Head of Corporate Affairs of Salus Trust, Mrs, Aizehi Ukhureigbe, who had received the certificate earlier in Abuja.

Speaking after the presentation, Oriavwote assured the customers, health care providers, stakeholders as well as the NHIS, that the company will continue to improve in its service delivery while maintaining international best practices.

He added: “With the recent launching of the Company’s end-to-end Online Realtime Software and its E-consultation programme and that the company has become a major player in the health insurance industry in Nigeria.”

