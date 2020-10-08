Vanguard Logo

Runtown, Falz take #EndSARS protest to streets of Lagos

On 12:28 pmIn Newsby
Victor Ogunyinka

Runtown, Falz have lead Nigerians in their numbers to protest the unacceptable spats in harassment of Nigerian youths by members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Expressing his displeasure to what is generally termed as unjust harassment, Runtown, had, on 4th October, tweeted that “This has gone long enough and now we MUST take action! I’ll be leading a protest to #ENDSARS on Thursday, October 8th 2020. They MUST listen to us, they MUST make/effect REAL and VISIBLE changes! Empty promises won’t work this time!!!.

“Let’s all come out to peacefully reach out to our “Elected” leaders beyond social media!!! Venue/Take Off Point: Lekki Phase 1, Toll Gate. 10 AM,” the music star tweeted.

Falz, lending his voice, tweeted that “I will be at the peaceful #EndSARS protest taking place on Thursday, Oct 8 by 10AM. We take off from Lekki Phase 1 toll gate! cc @iRuntown.”

Runtown reiterated his commitment to the protest after Naira Marley pulled out the last minute from the proposed 6th October protest after an interaction with the police force. He tweeted: “Thursday is Thursday.”

Nigerians have been praising their commitment and bravery in leading the protest and ran superlatives on the move.

