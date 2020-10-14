Kindly Share This Story:

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has asked the club to cancel his contract before the end of the month. Despite deadlines in Europe passing last week, that would allow him to join a team in Major League Soccer, where the transfer window remains open until 29 October.

Romero has lost his place at Old Trafford as back-up to David de Gea as a result of home-grown Dean Henderson returning to the club since last season.

The veteran Argentine, who played in the 2014 World Cup final, was excluded from United’s Champions League squad. But the club had earlier blocked a proposed move to Everton, prompting his wife to furiously accuse United officials of lacking respect.

It is thought that despite rumours of Everton willing to pay Romero’s full wages to take him on loan, that United were holding out for a permanent transfer in the region of £10m.

The club’s treatment of Romero and refusal to let the 33-year-old leave is also thought to have disappointed a number of his United teammates, who have expressed their sympathy for him and the way he has suddenly been frozen out after five years of loyal service.

