Rivers lost more people to SARS brutality than any state ― Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said the state has lost more people to Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, brutality than any other state of the federal.

Wike, who spoke why addressing hundreds of protester, who stormed the Government House, Port Harcourt, in protest of the disbanded EndSARS, noted that the state started the protest against SARS brutality.

Recall that the governor had on Monday night banned the ENDSARS protest in the state, however, had addressed the insistent youths, who defied the other.

He said: “I never supported us to be here. I took an oath to protect the lives and property of people of the state. Every blood of Rivers’ persons matters to me.

“What we saw in this country, nobody wants to say the truth. Rivers State is a state in this country that has suffered in the hands-on SARS.

“When we raised the alarm of the SARS activities they did not give attention when it happened in other places you want me to listen.

“No governor in the country can say they have challenged SARS the way we have done. When there was so much kidnapping here, raised alarm, they said it was politics and I prayed that it should be all over the country.

“It has now gone round the country it is no longer politics. I am the only governor that has come out to start end SARS protest.

“No other state. We have lost so many people in this state to SARS. No state supported us. SARS has killed our people a lot.”

Wike regretted that SARS had in it acts killed a lecturer, noting that he has regard for the blood of every Rivers’ indigene.

The governor said: “The same SARS has killed in another state they want me to protest, I will not. Rivers blood is important to me. Rivers State cannot play a second fiddle role.

“Look at the lecturer in Polytechnic Bori, SARS killed him, nobody came to protest. I am not interested. SARS can never be my friend. I will never.

“No governor can challenge police the way I do. Every Nigerian should support the total reformation of the police force. Is the SARS officers not the police? What we want is reform of the police.

“I will do what is right at all times. Nigeria needs total reform of the Force, not just SARS.”

Wike expressed sadness that President Muhammadu Buhari appointed his aide on media, Lauretta Onuchie, as national commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“The President has said he will reform the Police, let us hold him by his words. The President has appointed his media aide as INEC commissioner and we are saying INEC should be independent, how can we achieve that?

“Nobody is talking about it. The president cannot bring his aide to be an INEC national commissioner,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

