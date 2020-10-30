Return to duty posts, Corps Marshal orders FRSC personnel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

Having earlier ordered the suspension of all enforcement activities of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, as a result of the upsurge of the #EndSARS protests across the country, Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered the immediate resumption of all operational activities in FRSC formations across the country.

In a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the Corps Marshal gave the order in a memo to Commanding Officers following the urgent need to keep the roads safe.

He also ordered the enforcement of maximum compliance to road traffic regulations and safety guides, as well as, to forestall incidences of crashes and fatalities on the highways.

ALSO READ:

While mourning the victims of the unfortunate road traffic crash in Enugu State, the Corps Marshal confirmed that out of the 56 people involved in the Enugu road traffic crash, 21 persons lost their lives.

He revealed that the crash, which occurred at Nkwo/Mmaku junction, along old Enugu/Okigwe Road at about 4p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, involved a Mercedes Benz Bus (ENU 811 KU) conveying school children and a Flatbed Mark Truck (KPP 247 XA).

The crash was caused by mechanical deficiency (brake failure), he added.

Speaking further, the Corps Marshal stressed that the Corps is saddened by this ugly development and is ready to put all within its operational might to ensure that such fatalities are averted on our roads.

And one of the key strategy towards achieving this is the full deployment of personnel and increased visibility of patrol teams on the highways.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: