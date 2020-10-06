Restructuring/Secession: Oduduwa Coalition disagrees with activists

Kindly Share This Story:

…says its time for right leadership to move NIGERIA forward

The Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants (COD) believes that what the country needs is attitudinal change, truthful and purposeful leadership and not secession being clamoured for by some activists.

The group said it is morally wrong for any true son and daughter of Oduduwa to mute the idea of secession from Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, President-General,

Otunba Arokoyo Olumide said the call is not “only uncharitable, it is an affront to the sensibilities of Oduduwa the progenitor of the Yoruba race”.

According to Olumide, the group’s position is that of “One Nigeria because from time immemorial we have been critical stakeholders, and we have remained so”.

The Coalition of Oduduwa Descendants, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership strides in keeping the country together and giving its people a fair share in his government.

While urging all to join hands together to support the president, the COD warned certain individuals and groups to avoid being used to destabilise the government.

