Reactions trail Sanwo-Olu’s 24 hours curfew order

Following the violent trend of #EndSARS protests, Governor Babaji Sanwo-Olu has, on Tuesday declared a 24-hour curfew in Lagos state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known on Tuesday, through his social media handle.

Sanwo-Olu says the peaceful protest has slid into a monster that is threatening social lives of Lagosians. The governor lamented that criminal elements are hiding behind the peaceful protest to unleash terror on the state.

“I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.” Sanwo-Olu said.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.” He said.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets.”

Reacting to this, some Nigerians supported the idea while some condemned it saying it was a way of putting an end to the ongoing #EndSARS peaceful protest

@tonimansnal “Good move. Shame on Protesters turned looters on Public assets they claimed they’re fighting for… Corruption fighting Corruption”

@owhonda_henry “Joker. This is what they all planned. All politicians met last week with the President and planned all this. I said it here before nobody took me serious. Shey you guys are now seeing it? Let us counter them else they will sweep us under.”

@iammeritlee “If we didn’t obey you @jidesanwoolu what would you do … tell police to start shooting at us or what, don’t start what you can’t finish sir because we’ve been peaceful … if you kill anybody in Lagos again then you’ve to kill all of us in Lagos”

@ceekayBMG “Happy curfew at least our tents are already in toll gates and kitchen utensils that are our home now Nigeria will continue losing money until China comes for you guys #EndSARS #BadGovernanceInNigeria”

@SholaMene1 “Wow Nigeria leaders don’t understand what is coming to them. They are just adding fuel to the Fire this youth’s they are fearless. This your old school of implementing 24 curfew method will not work. Cant, they smell it that the Nation is going into Evolution .”

@SOLARLEE08 “I know this will happen, Edo, yesterday, Lagos today guys let wait for the next episode which will be tomorrow my naija government they can set curfew without panel ……but they can’t solve our request …we are in big mess in naija.”

@LewisAjayi “With all due respect sir, this curfew seems like a ploy to silence the activities of peaceful protesters as it will mean that they are disobeying this order by staying outside past 4pm.”

@Benedictshawn “What if they defy the curfew and the number of people protesting are very high? How do you disperse such huge crowd? By the way, the protest should be aligning towards ending bad government”

@bolhabrown “Guys yield the early warning, the scripture says my people perish because they lack knowledge. Leave the streets, go indoor, once the curfew is lifted, u hit back the street. They impose d curfew again, u do that repeatedly and let’s see who will get fed up”

@4lamii “Everyone please please and please respect the curfew. Retweet so everyone knows that the curfew will do exactly what #EndSARS is doing. Shut it all down. When the curfew is lifted……..BUT DON’T BE FODDER. Respect the curfew. We will #EndSARS we will #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria”

