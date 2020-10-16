Protesters in Abuja ignore ban, embark on #ENDSARS campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

#ENDSARS protesters, Friday ignored the order of the Federal Capital Territory Security Committee, banning them from carrying out their constitutional rights of expressing their emotions/views on issues affecting the society.

FCT had yesterday warned that nobody should come out and protest, to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“While the committee recognizes the rights of citizens as regards freedom of association and movement as enshrined in the constitution, it has observed that the unruly conduct of the crowd and manner of demonstrations are in complete violation of the COVID-19 safety protocols which were put in place to safeguard the lives of citizens.

“These violations endanger the lives of not just the demonstrators, but also other citizens going about their legitimate concerns”, the state read.

However, this did not augur well with protesters who took their campaign to Abuja Airport Road, and block the entire area, demanding for an end to police brutality, extra-judicial killings and other felonious crime perpetrated by the Nigerian police.

They were seen carrying different placards emblazoned with different inscriptions, chanting, singing songs and dancing to the lyrics.



