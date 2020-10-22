Protest as flood sacks 9 communities in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The people of Egbema ethnic nationality in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, have protested against alleged neglect by government in the face of the flood ravaging parts of the country

This was as flood has sacked over over 9 communities in Engene in, Ahoada West and East, Abua/Odua and Egbema clan, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGAs.

The protesters at the mouth of submerged Ebocha link bridge in Egbema called on government for assistance and demanded end to police brutality.

Speaking, Apostle Nnamdi Ijeoma, who spoke on behalf of the group noted that the ethnic nationality has suffered a great deal of neglect, despite their contribution to the economic development of the nation.

He said: “Today we are protesting for Government to give Egbema attention, we have bled for decades and we have sacrificed so much that it is hard to talk about Nigeria without talking about Egbema.

“We are saying this because we know the level of contribution in Nigeria because oil was found in 1961 and Nigeria oil company in commercial quality in the late 1960s and ever since till now our people have not seen relief or good life.

“We have seen communities around the world that have what we have and they are being developed, yet Egbema is seen in the reverse. So we are saying Egbema should be given attention, we are calling on the United Nations to beam their cameras on us.”

Also, Mrs. Helen Emeka, lamented over the flood that is affecting people of the area, calling for quick attention by the government.

She said, “We have oil companies, and every year we have been experiencing flooding consecutively. We need help, we want the international community to hear our cry.”

Vanguard

