Proscribe FSARS, secure protesters, Lagos Assembly tells FG, IGP

Issues 7 demands in support of #EndSARS

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State House of Assembly has urged Federal Government and Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to proscribe Federal Special Anti-Robbery while asking for a new and well-structured security outfit in its place.

The House also called on the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, to provide protection for the protesters while they express their grievances.

The call was made at an emergency sitting presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, to add a voice to the current call across the nation for an end to the widely reported alleged inhuman activities of the body.

The call was in tandem with the protest organised by some residents in Lagos demanding for an end to F-SARS.

The seven points resolution of the House reads, “The Commissioner of Police Lagos State should protect End-SARS Protesters in the state and ensure that they are not molested

“The Commissioner of Police should stop unwarranted molestation of our youths by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad otherwise known as F-SARS and its counterparts in the State

“The Senate President and the Speaker of National Assembly should institute a public enquiry on the extra-judicial activities, killings, maiming and dehumanization of our youths by the Anti- Robbery Squad; ensure that the victims are duly compensated while erring officers sanctioned appropriately

“SARS be proscribed and a new security outfit which will be more efficient with clearly spelt out code of conduct and rule of engagements be established while sanction is imposed for a misdemeanour

“Mr President to ensure that culpable officials of SARS receive the punishment as prescribed by the National Assembly

“Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Public Petitions liaise with the Commissioner of Police and Attorney General of the State to fashion out ways and means to address allegations of ruthlessness and extrajudicial killings contained in the petition against SARS in the state.

“The Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu engage relevant institutions to protect lives and property in the state such that phones, laptops and other means of communication belonging to youths are not confiscated indiscriminately without a warrant”, it stated .

