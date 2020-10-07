Prophetess in police net for fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State Command of Nigeria Police has arrested a Prophetess of Celestial Church of Christ, Oluwakemi Sotonode, also known as Marvelous Parish for allegedly obtaining money running to millions of naira from many people under false pretence.

In a statement released and signed by the command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the self-styled prophet of CCC Marvelous model parish, Obada-Oko has been on the wanted list of the Command for quite some-time now when a petition was received by the Command from one Idris Ilyas on the 11th of November 2019 in which he reported that the suspect contacted him to supply Kaolin stone to a company, and when he did, the suspect went to the company, received the sum of #1.2million on his behalf and converted it to her own use.

“Also, on the 30th of September 2020, the same prophetess collected the sum of #200,000 from one Olabangboye Olalekan under the pretense that she will sell a plot of land for him at Obada-Oko area of the State but disappeared after collecting the money.

“Likewise in April this year, the same suspect contacted one Kehinde Ojekunle ‘F’ to supply Kaolin worth of N300,000 to a company and she went behind her, collected the money on her behalf and converted it to her own use’.

“In March 2020, the same suspect obtained the sum of N670,000 from one Gbolagade Damilola under the pretense of supplying her 40 bags of rice but she ran away since then”.

“On the strength of these complaints, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun directed the officer in charge of the Public Complaint Bureau to ensure the arrest of the so-called prophet.

“The team embarked on an intelligence-based investigation which yielded positive results on Tuesday 6th of October 2020 when she was apprehended in her hideout.

“On interrogation, she admitted collecting all the money stated above but she has not been able to give any reasonable account of it all.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun has ordered a thorough investigation of the suspect and that she should be prosecuted accordingly.

Vanguard

