Promasidor introduces Twisco chocolate drink powder

Kindly Share This Story:

ECONOMY

Promasidor Nigeria Ltd has launched Twisco chocolate drink powder into the country’s beverage market.

The company said the move is to demonstrate its strong commitment to enriching the lives of Nigerians by providing them with quality nutrition.

READ ALSO VIDEO: Daddy Showkey gives another dimension on EndSARS campaign

The brand was unveiled on the occasion of the contract signing of Tiwa Savage as Twiscobrand ambassador.

According to the Managing Director, Promasidor Nigeria Ltd, Mr. Anders Einarsson, the launch of Twisco confirms the organisation’scommitment to designing quality food products to keep Nigerian families nourished, especially with a branded active ingredient, called Enerfort.

Einarsson said: “Enerfort is a special blend of ten power packed micro nutrients, including Vitamin B2, B6, B12, C, D3, Niacin, Calcium, Phosphorus, Iron and Zinc– all which are necessary for optimal energy release that you need to power your dream.” During the Twiscoofficial contract signing, Einarsson noted that Tiwa Savage’s personality and career exploits in the Nigerian and global entertainment industry is in sync with Promasidor’s brand building objectives, adding that the singer of international repute will enjoy a mutually beneficial relationship with Promasidor as brand ambassador for Twisco.

Also speaking during the event, the Marketing Manager, Promasidor Nigeria, Mr. AbiodunAyodeji, said the introduction of Twiscochocolate drink powder into the Nigerian market was designed to meet the nutrition needs of the Nigerian child, adding that all members of the family are expected to enjoy the goodness of the new offering. “Twisco is a premium chocolate drink powder that we are offering to our esteemed Nigerian consumers. It has the goodness of cocoa, malt and milk. It comes in a premium look and feel packaging available in 25g Sachets, 500g Tin and 500g Refill”, Ayodejisaid.

Kindly Share This Story: