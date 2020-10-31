Breaking News
Translate

Power grid records new 5,520.40MW peak generation

On 6:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Our agreement with FG in 2013 was already binding then — Azura

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, said the power sector has recorded yet another national peak generation of 5,520.40MW on 30th October, 2020 at 9.15pm,
The General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mba said in a statement Saturday that the current peak surpassed the previous 5.459MW recorded on 28th October, 2020 by 60.90MW.

READ ALSOHow I lost 2 pregnancies in SARS custody, teacher tells Lagos Judicial Panel

Mba added that the new national peak is a result of continued collaboration among players and the gradual increase in capacity in the power sector.
She said, ”On her part, with the current capacity of 8,100MW, TCN seamlessly transmitted the new peak at a frequency of 50.11Hz. through the nations grid.
”As players in the power sector value chain continue to work together to improve the nation’s power supply, TCN implores everyone to help protect power infrastructure nationwide and desist from bush burning or burning of trash beside transmission towers or under power line cables nationwide.”

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!