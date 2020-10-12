Police to commence training of new unit taking over from SARS next week ― IGP

Kindly Share This Story:

**Says New Unit will not absorb Erstwhile SARS members.

**Says Perpetrators of Brutality will be investigated & brought to book.

**Issues of Compensation will be addressed after investigation.

**Urges protesters to calm down

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Monday disclosed that the training of a new police unit to take over from the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will begin next week.

IGP Adamu made the disclosure when he received popular music artiste, David Adeleke aka Davido, in his office at Force Headquarters over the ongoing EndSARS protests.

He noted that with the scrapping of SARS, there was a need to get a new structure to carry out the duties of the defunct police unit, which is fighting violent crimes.

Adamu assured that the new outfit would be intelligence-driven, properly trained and only act on special occasions that require their attention.

He said the unit would be made up of fresh personnel with a fresh orientation and not officers from the scrapped unit.

Noting that opportunities would be created for members of the public to participate in and make inputs to the formation of the new unit, the IGP said this was the first time they have decisively taken the decision to dissolve SARS and called for calm as they continue to resolve all the issues.

He said Davido‘s visit to talk about the issue is the best way to deal with the current problem promising that with the formation of the new unit corrections would be taken from the experience of SARS.

“We just disbanded SARS yesterday. So protesters should calm down and give us time to fix the problem. The general public will be part of the process of getting a new outfit.

“I’m talking to you so I will keep talking to many others and get civil societies involved and get their input towards the new unit,” Adamu said.

He promised to investigate all cases of brutality and bring perpetrators to book saying, “The issue of compensation to the families of those affected by SARS’ would be addressed when investigations are concluded.

“We want justice to be done and justice will be done,” he said.

He said officers of the disbanded outfit would be retrained and given other responsibilities in the Force, but will not be reabsorbed into the new unit.

“We admit the trust gap is wide but we will work to bridge that gap,” he said.

Earlier, Davido called for every officer who is part of SARS be relieved of their duties and demanded the immediate release of all arrested protesters.

He also called for justice for the victims of SARS brutality and compensation for their families.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: