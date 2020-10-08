Police Commission issues platforms for complaints against police misconducts

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has issued communication platforms for Nigerians to send complaints of misconduct against police officers in the course of their duties.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ani called on Nigerians to take advantage of the communication platforms to report any police officer found to be compromising the rules of engagement of the force.

“The commission wishes to invite Nigerians to take advantage of the Commission’s communication platforms to send complaints on any Police officer found to be compromising on their rule of engagement.

“These platforms are 07034072677, 07034072676, text messages only, Email, info@psc.gov.ng, twitter handle, @PoliceserviceC2 and Website, www.psc.gov.ng,” he said.

Ani said the commission had followed the recent public outcry on the brazen abuse of office by personnel of both the Federal and State Armed Robbery Squads and other special Units.

He said the commission had also noted that the abuses were because of absence of supervision by relevant supervisory authorities.

Ani said the commission was aware of recent efforts by the Inspector General of Police (I-G) and other Government Agencies to stem this ugly trend.

He said the commission would henceforth sanction any officer, whether of the Federal, State or Unit of the IGP including other departments who operates outside approved laws and regulations of their engagements.

According to him, the commission will henceforth closely monitor the activities of these Officers and will not hesitate to punish deviants who may want to continue in their old habits.

He said that the commission had the Constitutional mandate to discipline, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over officers in the Nigeria Police Force except the IGP.

Ani said the mandate would be discharged without fear or favour, adding that the vision of the commission was to build a highly motivated, professional, disciplined and accountable force.

