Police bemoan beheading of three suspected kidnappers in Cross River

…No group has right to take life – CP

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Cross River State Police Command has condemned the gruesome killing of three suspected kidnappers stressing that no individual or group has the right to maim or take the life of another person irrespective of their offence.

The reaction on coming on the heels of the three kidnap suspects that were extrajudicially murdered by an angry mob at Ikot Effiom Okon Etim, in Akpabuyo LGA on Saturday.

Vanguard learnt that the trio met their waterloo when their attempt to kidnap their victim failed.

A source told Vanguard that while they were trying to whisk their victim away he raised the alarm and it attracted the attention of passers-by who swung into action.

“They were mobbed on the spot by irate youth because Akpabuyo was suddenly becoming unsafe and notorious for kidnapping, so the people didn’t want to take chances at all.

“They had to behead the suspect on the spot while setting their headless bodies ablaze with the two motorcycles they came with for the operation,” the source said.

In a press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo and made available to Vanguard she said: “The attention of the Commissioner of Police, Cross River has been drawn to the incessant mob action “AKA Jungle Justice” meted on criminal elements across the state.

“It is on the above, the Commissioner wishes to state unequivocally that no single person or group of persons has the right to maim or take the life of another person(s) irrespective of the offence committed.

“He further advised residents against the infraction of the extant laws. thereby taking laws into their hands which negates citizen’s rights and contravenes the constitutional provisions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Consequently, the ugly incident which occurred early hours of Saturday 17/10/2020 at Akpabuyo Local Government Area, where three (3) suspected criminals were allegedly set ablaze is barbaric and strongly condemned.

“By this announcement, the command warned members of the pubic to always weigh their actions in line with laws of the land. He added that perpetrators’ when apprehended will face the law. Help the police to serve you better especially in this hazardous situation, please,” she stated.

