Police arrest 4 suspects with human head in Niger

The police command in Niger has arrested four persons with human head in Sabon Pegi, Mashegu Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adamu Usman, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

Usman said that police operative attached to Ibbi Police Division arrested the suspects in possession of human head at Sabon Pegi village on Oct. 3 at about 5:30 p.m.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspects exhumed and severed the human head from Kanti village graveyard,” he said.

He said that in the course of interrogation, the suspects said they were contracted to carry out the act by two persons identified as Nasiru and Mohammadu, now at large.

“The suspects told us that Nasiru lives in Koko town in Kebbi State, while Mohammadu lives in Sabon Pegi in Niger State,” he said.

The commissioner said that the case was still under investigation and that the police had commenced manhunt for other fleeing suspects.

