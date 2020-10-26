Plateau Govt gives looters three days to return items

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Hoodlums who took advantage of the #ENDSARS protest in Plateau State to loot public and private premises in the Jos and Bukuru metropolis have been given a grace period of three days to return all looted items to the nearest local government office in the State before being found out.

The hoodlums who have been having a free hand breaking into public and private property have looted edible and non-edible items and also vandalized property in the State since Saturday morning continued with the trend on Sunday despite the 24 hours curfew imposed on the two local government areas of Jos North and Jos South.

Although over 100 suspects have been arrested by security agents, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Egbuka said the criminal acts would not be allowed to fester without any repercussion.

The State Police Command in a statement issued in Jos on Monday and signed by the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Donbey Peters noted, “Sequel to the ugly occurrences that bedeviled some parts of the State particularly Jos North and Jos South LGAs of the State, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command CP Edward Egbuka has ccondemned in totality the breaking and looting into government warehouses, shops and private houses of individuals by hoodlums and other criminals within Jos and Bukuru metropolis under the guise of #ENDSARS protests.

“He described it as an act of criminality aimed at truncating the tireless efforts of the Police and other Security agencies on the Plateau. This has led to the arrest of over hundred persons. He stated that the Government of Plateau State is giving these looters the grace to return immediately every looted item to the nearest Local Government Office not later than Wednesday 28/10/2020.

“Anyone found in possession of any looted item after this date will be arrested and brought to book. In conclusion the Commissioner of Police reminded the public that the 24 hours curfew is still in place and he cautioned the public about disobedience.”

