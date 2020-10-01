PJAN decries police brutality on members

Kindly Share This Story:

The Photojournalists Association of Nigeria has condemned the inhuman treatment meted on its member, Mr Olukayode Jaiyeola, during a protest by the RevolutionNow movement at Maryland, Lagos on Thursday.

Olukayode Jaiyeola, a member of PUNCH was on his legitimate duty when the police attacked and injured him with a baton which left him bleeding profusely.

The chairman of PJAN, Mr Abiodun Ajala in a statement said that it has become one incident too many on the part of the police to attack members of the forth estate of the realm during protests.

” The role of the media is to gather and report events in a public space. Why must an identified journalist be treated in such an animalistic manner when not a criminal. Even a criminal is given fair hearing until proven guilty in the court of law.

” On September 16th, 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law a new Police Act 2020 to replace the old Police Act 2004 which its key amendments is to do among other things enhance professionalism in the police.

“In the section 37 of the Act 2020, it states ‘A suspect shall be accorded humane treatment and shall not be subjected to torture, cruelty, inhumane or degrading treatment.’

“We shall continue to be law abiding citizens as long as the respect is mutual.

Members are ready to down tool as a form of protest next time such happens.”

He urges the institution to embrace the new Act and weed out the bad eggs amongst them.

