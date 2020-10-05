Breaking News
[PHOTOS] Pension Fraud: Maina absent in court, his surety, Ndume, present

Former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, who is standing as bail surety for a former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina was present in court even as Maina was absent at the resumed hearing of the multi-billion naira pension funds fraud trial before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Photos by Abayomi Adeshida

