PHOTOS: Man describes encounter with thugs who disrupted #ENDSARS protest

2:30 pm
A photographer described his encounter with the armed thugs who disrupted Thursday’s #ENDSARS protest, in Alausa, Lagos state.

He took to Twitter on his handle @danscottvisual to narrate his brief but scary encounter.

He said: “I had just arrived at the #EndSWAT #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality Peaceful Protest @ Alausa, barely 10minutes before the Hooligans arrived.

Upon seeing them, I raised my camera, until one of them pointed a cutlass at me and said (in Yoruba language) “I’d cut you into pieces”…. so I lowered my camera to my Stomach level to take this picture.

Thank God there was enough noise around to conquer the loud sound of the Shutter”.

Pictures by Dan Scott Visuals

