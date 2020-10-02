PDP governors felicitate with Diri on victory

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum, Friday, congratulated Bayelsa State governor, Duoye Diri over the Court of Appeal ruling setting aside the decision of the Bayelsa State election tribunal which had earlier nullified his declaration as winner of the governorship poll.

In a message of solidarity signed by Director General of the forum, CID Maduabum on behalf of the chairman of the forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, the governors described the ruling as an act of God while calling on those still aggrieved at the emergence of the Governor Diri to give peace a chance.

“The news of the appellate court victory did not come as a surprise because it has been obvious that the hand of God is clearly on the throne concerning Governor Diri’s leadership of Bayelsa State.

“This current affirmation of your mandate, necessary support, prayers, and loyalty given by Bayelsans clears the path for you to settle down in the enormous task of taking the state to greater heights without any further distractions.

“We appeal to the Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party, ANDP, and the unseen hands supporting them, to also realise that there must be an end to litigation and it is time to allow Bayelsa Governor to move the state forward by delivering the good governance Bayelsa people crave for and deserve.

“We see this victory as a testimony to the gallant efforts already made by the governor since he mounted the saddle a few months ago.

“It is now left for Governor Diri to reciprocate the love of the people with the resolve to continue to do more in delivering democratic dividends to the people of Bayelsa State who have not only put their hopes on him but have also given their wholehearted trust and undiluted loyalty. We are certain that you will continue to rise to the occasion in the tradition of PDP Governors.

“Your colleagues, governors of the PDP and our great party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP will continue to support you to succeed,” read the message signed by Director General of the forum, C.I.D Maduabum.

