By Ayo Onikoyi

The urge to write and produce music, according to artistes, stems from many sources, ranging from personal experience to social happenings.

For fast-rising act, Oscar Chibuike, popular as CrucifiX, African women are a big influence upon his music content. CrucifiX, who is an independent artiste, claimed to have started making music since age six and has his sights firmly set on making it to the top of the game.

While his game may seem to have been slowed down by many issues, the singer believes when it is time for him to ‘blow’, nothing would stop his shine.

For him, the way God works is not to be understood by man hence “i don’t bother about those who have gone ahead of me. When it is my time, they will see why it was necessary to wait on God’s time.”

While others were affected by the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, the singer and songwriter expressed that “with practice, focus and determination I’ve been able to achieve a lot especially in this pandemic where you have to worry about so many things.

“The pandemic didn’t deter me from staying focused knowing where I’m heading to.”

His latest single, ‘Your worth’, was dedicated to African women and CrucifiX stated that the female folks have gone through a lot and deserved all the love in the world.

“I have always been a preacher of love as I want my fans to accept my gospel of love and kindness especially towards women.

“The fact remains that we have taken so much from our women and it’s time we protect and show them love which is mostly not applicable in this part of the world. African women deserve love and kindness because without them, there will be no future,” the singer added.

