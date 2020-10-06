Oyo State Chapter of EKSU Alumni elects new executives

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ekiti State University Alumni Association, Oyo State Chapter, has elected a new set of executives to lead the association for another four years.

The election which was held the weekend at Ayo Labiyi Hall, Lagelu Grammar School, Oremeji, Ibadan, Oyo State, witnessed a large turnout of voters who came out en masse to exercise their franchise in a peaceful environment.

Comrade Adebayo Ojo Blessing, popularly called AOB, emerged as the Chairman, while Barr. Natha-Alade Richarmond and Mrs Fransisca Esan-Marquis were elected as Vice-chairman 1 and Vice-chairman 2, respectively.

Other elected members are Comrade Oludayo Adejumo who was voted Secretary; Comrade Taiwo Okunuga as the Publicity Secretary, Akeredolu Tomisin as Assistant General Secretary, Oso Oluwafemi as Treasurer, Ogunkunle Oluyinka as Financial Secretar, Ibrahim Oladimeji Adebayo as Welfare Director and Omoboriowo John as Auditor.

Messrs Fowowe ‘Leye and Aluko Japhet were, however, appointed by the Chairman as Director of Protocol and Assistant Director of Protocols, respectively.

READ ALSO PAPADEF gives scholarship, donates equipment to Ogun school

In his inaugural address, the newly elected Chairman thanked everyone, while also appreciating the Electoral Committee for the conduct of the election and the National Executive Council, led by Dr. ‘Dotun Adetunberu, for their supports. He enjoined members of the Chapter to support the new administration and give their best in participation.

“Today, I am reminded of those who have nurtured and supported me. I especially want to recognise my friends and family whom I have not just gained their understanding, but also helped our campaign in strategic intelligence gathering which I had enjoyed, including other stakeholders and eminent personalities who were persuaded by our programmes and without much ado, graciously joined us, gave their support and demonstrated the true bonding that connect us,” he said.

Enumerating the blueprint for his administration, the new chairman heaped words of appreciation to his friends, family and cronies.

His words: “This new Administration will promote an alumni network active database and Oyo State Chapter’s membership ID Card. We shall deploy ICT in such a way that 2-way communication will be established between the secretariat and all members.

The Alumni directory becomes a platform to maximise the power of numerical strength and a veritable tool for strategic planning. Our belief is that having a stronger State chapter will go a long way in improving the resources for future prospect. A State Chapter secretariat is possible.

“Our Administration will establish a Pacesetter Alumni Farm Cooperative. The aim of this proposal is to launch the Alumni Farm Co-operative and to invest in agriculture as a means of generating revenue for the association while also engaging our members who have interest or soft – spot for the agricultural sector.

We believe that this Farm will make agricultural produce affordable for members of our Association in Oyo State and by extension, members of their families and this will in turn bring the name of our alumni chapter into limelight.

“We shall foster Student – Alumni engagement in order to build a platform for academic excellence by involving alumni and supporting the Career aspiration of our Students and Alumni, existing in the space. We shall engage students as Interns, assist our graduates who are unemployed to get jobs through our various connections and available career pools. We shall also organize a Short-Term Loan Initiative through Thrifts and personal donation to assist our members into SMEs. It is possible together and by the time we get to the bridge, we shall give a true model to achieving them.

“Finally, A solid administrative platform is essential for growth. We will continue to refine our administrative systems to ensure that they are efficient as possible while being accountable to both national and our chapter. It is important that every Alumnus must be ready for the task ahead, to rebuild our chapter and also give their financial commitment, engage themselves in the program of the chapter, such that can generate more fund for the betterment of our dear Chapter and the National body as a whole.

“This administration will have Liason Officers across the 33 Local Government Areas in the State and our approved affiliate Campus of Oyo. We shall be decentralizing the leadership and ensure that it is accessible to all, without stress.

“My message cannot be brought to a close without mentioning the Director General of my Campaign- Com. Afolabi Fakayode (Afoo), a brother in whom I am always well pleased.

Your time, talents and treasures to today’s success cannot be overemphasized. My dear brother, Comrade ‘Sola Fayemi, your roles cannot be quantified and you left a wonderful print once again in my heart. I have never had a doubt in your credence and quality. Oyo Chapter is blessed with your likes. Thank you very much.

“I also appreciate the Oyo state Chapter Harmonisations Committee; Comrade Afolabi Fakayode – Afoo, Comrade ‘Sola Fayemi(Senator), (Agboola Adesoji (SOJ), Comrade Fowowe, Osunkojo Samson (BigSam), Abass Gbadamosi.

“I want to also specially appreciate the EKSU Electoral committee under the leadership of Barr. Dayo Akinyemi Borode who worked tirelessly for a peaceful and well-coordinated election.

“I appreciate all the outgoing executives who worked endless towards the full establishment of the chapter. It was a herculean task, your efforts cannot be erased. I specially appreciate all our members who came from all around Oyo state to support this vision. I assure you of my utmost commitment to ensuring we attain our visionOyo State Chapter of EKSU Alumni elects new executives

The Ekiti State University Alumni Association, Oyo State Chapter, has elected a new set of executives to lead the association for another four years.

The election which was held the weekend at Ayo Labiyi Hall, Lagelu Grammar School, Oremeji, Ibadan, Oyo State, witnessed a large turnout of voters who came out en masse to exercise their franchise in a peaceful environment.

Comrade Adebayo Ojo Blessing, popularly called AOB, emerged as the Chairman, while Barr. Natha-Alade Richarmond and Mrs Fransisca Esan-Marquis were elected as Vice-chairman 1 and Vice-chairman 2, respectively.

Other elected members are Comrade Oludayo Adejumo who was voted Secretary; Comrade Taiwo Okunuga as the Publicity Secretary, Akeredolu Tomisin as Assistant General Secretary, Oso Oluwafemi as Treasurer, Ogunkunle Oluyinka as Financial Secretar, Ibrahim Oladimeji Adebayo as Welfare Director and Omoboriowo John as Auditor.

Messrs Fowowe ‘Leye and Aluko Japhet were, however, appointed by the Chairman as Director of Protocol and Assistant Director of Protocols, respectively.

In his inaugural address, the newly elected Chairman thanked everyone, while also appreciating the Electoral Committee for the conduct of the election and the National Executive Council, led by Dr. ‘Dotun Adetunberu, for their supports. He enjoined members of the Chapter to support the new administration and give their best in participation.

“Today, I am reminded of those who have nurtured and supported me. I especially want to recognise my friends and family whom I have not just gained their understanding, but also helped our campaign in strategic intelligence gathering which I had enjoyed, including other stakeholders and eminent personalities who were persuaded by our programmes and without much ado, graciously joined us, gave their support and demonstrated the true bonding that connect us,” .

His words: “This new Administration will promote an alumni network active database and Oyo State Chapter’s membership ID Card. We shall deploy ICT in such a way that 2-way communication will be established between the secretariat and all members. The Alumni directory becomes a platform to maximise the power of numerical strength and a veritable tool for strategic planning. Our belief is that having a stronger State chapter will go a long way in improving the resources for future prospect.A State Chapter secretariat is possible.

“Our Administration will establish a Pacesetter Alumni Farm Cooperative. The aim of this proposal is to launch the Alumni Farm Co-operative and to invest in agriculture as a means of generating revenue for the association while also engaging our members who have interest or soft – spot for the agricultural sector. We believe that this Farm will make agricultural produce affordable for members of our Association in Oyo State and by extension, members of their families and this will in turn bring the name of our alumni chapter into limelight.

“We shall foster Student – Alumni engagement in order to build a platform for academic excellence by involving alumni and supporting the Career aspiration of our Students and Alumni, existing in the space. We shall engage students as Interns, assist our graduates who are unemployed to get jobs through our various connections and available career pools. We shall also organize a Short-Term Loan Initiative through Thrifts and personal donation to assist our members into SMEs. It is possible together and by the time we get to the bridge, we shall give a true model to achieving them.

“Finally, A solid administrative platform is essential for growth. We will continue to refine our administrative systems to ensure that they are efficient as possible while being accountable to both national and our chapter. It is important that every Alumnus must be ready for the task ahead, to rebuild our chapter and also give their financial commitment, engage themselves in the program of the chapter, such that can generate more fund for the betterment of our dear Chapter and the National body as a whole.

“This administration will have Liason Officers across the 33 Local Government Areas in the State and our approved affiliate Campus of Oyo. We shall be decentralizing the leadership and ensure that it is accessible to all, without stress.

“My message cannot be brought to a close without mentioning the Director General of my Campaign- Com. Afolabi Fakayode (Afoo), a brother in whom I am always well pleased. Your time, talents and treasures to today’s success cannot be overemphasized. My dear brother, Comrade ‘Sola Fayemi, your roles cannot be quantified and you left a wonderful print once again in my heart. I have never had a doubt in your credence and quality. Oyo Chapter is blessed with your likes. Thank you very much.

“I also appreciate the Oyo state Chapter Harmonisations Committee; Comrade Afolabi Fakayode – Afoo, Comrade ‘Sola Fayemi(Senator), (Agboola Adesoji (SOJ), Comrade Fowowe, Osunkojo Samson (BigSam), Abass Gbadamosi.

“I want to also specially appreciate the EKSU Electoral committee under the leadership of Barr. Dayo Akinyemi Borode who worked tirelessly for a peaceful and well-coordinated election.

“I appreciate all the outgoing executives who worked endless towards the full establishment of the chapter. It was a herculean task, your efforts cannot be erased. I specially appreciate all our members who came from all around Oyo state to support this vision. I assure you of my utmost commitment to ensuring we attain our vision for the association.

“I want to appreciate my adorable angel. I am grateful to my wife and children for supporting me and joining me on this incredible journey to rebuilding Oyo chapter of our alumni.

“I thank all my family, friends and colleagues who have travelled to share this day with us. All had contributed in different ways to providing the opportunity I have today.” for the association.

“I want to appreciate my adorable angel. I am grateful to my wife and children for supporting me and joining me on this incredible journey to rebuilding Oyo chapter of our alumni.

“I thank all my family, friends and colleagues who have travelled to share this day with us. All had contributed in different ways to providing the opportunity I have today.”

Kindly Share This Story: