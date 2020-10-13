Oyo, Osun Customs command generates N39.9bn during pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Osun area command said it had generated N39.9b at the end of September this year.

This was disclosed by the Comptroller, Mrs Uche Ngozi, when speaking with newsmen at the area headquartres of the command in Ibadan

She stated that the Oyo/Osun customs command generated the amount out of N62.8b allotted to it for year 2020 fiscal year.

She stated that at this critical stage of post-COVID-19 era, the strategic contribution of NCS was vital.

While highlighting the breakdown of the seizures made, she hinted that the command also made a number of detentions.

Comptroller Ngozi listed 2,270 bags of parboiled rice valued at N96m; 60 bales of second-hand clothing estimated at N11.5m and 314 units of used tyres valued at N3.6m; and 26 kegs of 25 litres stuffed with rice with a duty paid value of N530,692 among others.

She gave the cumulative duty paid value from January to October 10 2020 as N636m which represented a 102.4 per cent when compared to the same period in 2019 which recorded N314.236m.

“These achievements recorded, she stated, were made possible by resilient and vigilant officers of the area command.

She also commended the Customs Intelligence Unit, Federal Operations Unit, Anti-money Laundering, Strike Force, Customs Police, Border Drill, Valuation Unit and other units for their meritorious services.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: