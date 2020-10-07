Our candidate hasn’t stepped down for Jegede – ADP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the October 10 poll, the Action Democratic Party (ADP), yesterday dismissed reports that its Candidate, Prince Martin Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi had stepped down for the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede.

Addressing Journalists, yesterday, in Abuja, ADP National Chairman, Engineer Yabagi Yusuf Sani, who described the report in certain national dailies as malicious, alleged that the PDP was the mastermind of the misinformation, adding that Prince Olateru-Olagbegi remains the candidate to beat in the race.

Sani also said that the ADP has concluded plans to challenge Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory at the election petition tribunal.

Sani said, “Gentlemen of the press, I welcome you to this briefing today, the 6th of October, 2020, to inform members of the public, especially the great people of Ondo State on the Action Democratic Party’s preparation to participate and win the gubernatorial election in Ondo.

READ ALSO:

“Please, permit me to remind you of our party’s outstanding performance during the last governorship election in Edo State, where the ADP recorded the third position. I wish to commend our candidate in Edo state, comrade Iboyi Emmanuel for fighting a good fight without compromising his commitment to the ADP despite intimidation political intrigues.

“We wish to place on record that our legal team has since commenced consultations with relevant stakeholders, with a view to exploring possible litigation over the brazen violation of the electoral process by both the PDP and APC during the concluded election.

“Let me also remind you that our party, the ADP have a pending pre-election matter against the ruling PDP in Edo State. I want to assure you that we are ready to prosecute this matter to a logical conclusion until justice is done to the great people of Edo State.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: