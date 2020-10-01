Osinbajo, Mustapha, Silva, Dare, others to attend democracy youth round table

Kindly Share This Story:

The Independence Edition of the Convergence of youths for Democracy Youth Roundtable 4.0 holds today, October 1, 2020 at Hotel Rosebud, Former Nanet Suite, Beside Federal Ministry of Justice, Central Area, Abuja.

The most anticipated conference of Democracy Youth Roundtable is slated to hold at 12noon is a gathering of the Most Influential Young Nigerians.

According to the statement by the organising committing, the convergence the of youths from across Nigeria will be premised on discussions and deliberations that would improve governance, leadership and the entire democratic structure of Nigeria.

The forthcoming Democracy Youth Roundtable 4.0 themed: “Arise O Compatriot” will witness contributions and keynote addresses by notable personalities that include His Excellency, Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Hon Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Mr Sunday Dare, the Honourable Minister of Sports and Youth Development, among others.

According to Amb. Desmond Agboola, the Convener of the event, he noted that the conference will be held with underlining consideration for Covid-19 guidelines and as such will not accommodate huge physical participation, but will be opened to an online conversation for over 5000 youths streaming live on its official handles on Instagram, Twitter and Zoom. “It is anticipated to attract best minds and intellectual creativity, with prominent and reputable speakers and Panelist at the 2020 Democracy Youth Roundtable 4.0,” says Agbola.

The Independence Edition of the Convergence of youths for Democracy Youth Roundtable 4.0 is supported by several media agencies in the country that include mainstream TVs, Alex-Reports, an online blogger, and others. The issues to be discussed will surround developments of youths and will come out with a policy statement that will help strengthen the democratic system of Nigeria.

Vanguard

