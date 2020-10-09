Onuesoke advises FG to heed Nigerian leaders’call for restructuring

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has appealed to the Federal Government to heed the calls by Nigerians for the restructuring of the country.

Onuesoke noted that prominent leaders in the country in person of General Yakubu Gowon (retd), former head of state; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Peter Obi; General Ibrahim Babangida (retd) and prominent groups under the aegis of Ohaneze Ndigbo, PANDEF, South South Middlebelt Leaders Forum and Afenifere among others have all been agitating for the restructuring of Nigeria.

Reacting to FG’s non responsible attitude towards the call for restructuring, Onuesoke, who addressed newsmen in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday, urged FG led by President Muhammadu Buhari (retd), to as a matter of urgency heed to the call of the country’s leaders and the masses, who are in majority for the restructure of the country to save it from collapse.

He argued that it was incumbent on FG to listen to the views of the people and evolve acceptable ways of addressing the problems confronting the country instead of engaging in a combative style to anyone who dares to suggest alternative approaches to tackling the challenges.

“A Nigeria restructured is a Nigeria enhanced by the removal of the current perverse -incentive system, where many people seek elected and appointive government positions, not to develop the God-given resources of their local areas and local lands, or add to the wealth of their communities, but instead to feed on, and loot the un-earned monthly allocations from the centre.

“A restructured Nigeria will be a Nigeria in which the central government will no longer be able to automatically pool funds un-evenly from different parts of Nigeria, while re-distributing the same funds unfairly and inequitably at the expense of the larger contributors among the various states and local governments – regardless of the quality of policy choices and good-governance efforts by state and LG leaders.

“A Nigeria restructured is a Nigeria where every area, region or zone of the country will be able to devote more thinking time, conceptualisation, research, exploration and analysis to its mineral and agricultural resources, with a view to developing an economic value-chain from them, which is the first serious step towards the development of a manufacturing capacity across the country,” he said.

